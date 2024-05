BAIER HIRED AS WOODBURY EMERGENCY SERVICES DIRECTOR

WOODBURY COUNTY HAS HIRED DREW BAIER OF SERGEANT BLUFF AS THE NEW COUNTY EMERGENCY SERVICES DIRECTOR.

BAIER’S HAS SERVED AS A PARAMEDIC FOR WOODBURY COUNTY, FLEET MANAGER FOR SIOUXLAND PARAMEDICS, AND AS A CAPTAIN FOR SIOUX FALLS FIRE RESCUE.

HE HAS VOLUNTEERED FOR 16 YEARS WITH LOCAL FIRE & EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES, AND DIRECTED EMERGENCY RESPONSES ACROSS URBAN AND RURAL ENVIRONMENTS.

WOODBURY COUNTY HAD ALMOST 20 APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITION.

BAIER REPLACES SCOTT MITCHELL, WHO STEPPED DOWN FROM THE POSITION A FEW WEEKS AGO.