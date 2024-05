SEMI FIRE BLOCKS HIGHWAY 20

HIGHWAY 20 EAST OF SIOUX CITY WAS CLOSED AROUND 9 A.M. TUESDAY MORNING WHEN A SEMI TRAILER TRUCK CAUGHT FIRE AND BURNED UP.

A WITNESS TELLS KSCJ NEWS THE DRIVER SAFELY ESCAPED THE BURNING TRUCK AND THE TRAILER BECAME FULLY ENGULFED.

NO OTHER VEHICLES WERE INVOLVED, AND THE HIGHWAY WAS SHUT DOWN.

DETOURS WERE POSTED EAST OF MENARDS IN SIOUX CITY AND AT THE HIGHWAY 75 EXIT.

WESTBOUND TRAFFIC HEADED TO SIOUX CITY WAS DETOURED AT DELAWARE AVENUE.

ONE DETOUR OPTION SENT IN BY A LISTENER GOING WEST ON HIGHWAY 20 WAS TO TAKE CHARLES AVENUE TO CORRECTIONVILLE ROAD.

IF GOING EAST TAKE MORNINGSIDE EXIT TO 141 TO BRONSON TURN AND THEN ONCE YOU HIT BRONSON TAKE A LEFT TO DELAWARE AVE TO TAKE YOU BACK TO 20 EAST.

Photos by Michael Rosenbaum for KSCJ News