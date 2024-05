JOHN ONDRASIK TO HEADLINE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER ANNUAL EVENT

THIS YEARS ANNUAL MEETING OF THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE WILL BE THE MOST UNIQUE IN THE EVENT’S HISTORY.

MANDY GRAHAM, THE CHAIR OF THE CHAMBER’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, ANNOUNCED THAT THE SEPTEMBER 19TH EVENT WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE ORPHEUM THEATER AND FEATURE JOHN ONDRASIK, THE LEAD SINGER OF FIVE FOR FIGHTING, WHO WILL SHARE STORIES AND SONGS AND PERFORM WITH 37 MEMBERS OF THE SIOUX CITY SYMPHONY:

GRAHAM SAYS LAST YEAR’S CHAMBER DINNER SPEAKER ACTUALLY GOT THE BALL ROLLING FOR THIS YEAR’S GUEST PERFORMER;

DAVID GROSS OF THE SIOUX CITY SYMPHONY SAYS IT DIDN’T HURT THAT MAESTRO RYAN HASKINS AND ONDRASIK ALSO KNOW EACH OTHER:

CHAMBER PRESIDENT CHRIS MCGOWAN SAYS THIS MARKS A RETURN TO THE ORPHEUM FOR THE CHAMBER’S SIGNATURE EVENT, AND THERE WILL BE A VIP RECEPTION WITH ONDRASIK AND THE SYMPHONY’S PERFORMANCE INSTEAD OF A DINNER:

ONDRASIK IS ONE OF THE NATION’S FOREMOST SUPPORTERS OF OUR ARMED FORCES AND AN ARTIST COMMITTED TO NUMEROUS CAUSES THAT CRY OUT FOR ADVOCACY.

HE HAS WRITTEN AND PERFORMED SONGS HIGHLIGHTING AUTISM, ALS, AND MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY, AS WELL AS PIECES FOCUSED ON GEOPOLITICAL CONFLICTS INCLUDING THE U.S. WITHDRAWAL FROM AFGHANISTAN, THE WAR IN UKRAINE, AND THE RECENT ATTACKS ON ISRAEL.

TICKETS TO ATTEND THE EVENT ARE AVAILABLE THROUGH THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, AND ALSO THROUGH THE ORPHEUM LIVE DOT COM WEBSITE AND THE PRIMEBANK BOX OFFICE AT THE CITY EVENTS CENTER.