Explorers Trade Former Hawkeye Captain

The Sioux City Explorers have announced the club has traded OF/IF Brennen Dorighi to the Milwaukee Milkmen for a player to be named later.

Dorighi played two games with Sioux City going 1-for-7 and recorded his first professional hit in his first at bat last Friday in the Explorers’ season-opening game against Kansas City.

Dorighi spent four seasons at Wofford College but would play his final collegiate season at the University of Iowa where he would play all 60 games for the Hawkeyes in 2023.

The Explorers are back in action Tuesday night and Wednesday at 7:05 p.m against the Lincoln Saltdogs with gates opening at 6:00 p.m.

Following the series, the Explorers will hit the road for a six-game road trip, starting with a three-game series at Chicago, May 17 to 19, and finishing at Gary SouthShore on May 20-22.

The Explorers return home Friday, May 24 for a home series against the Chicago Dogs.