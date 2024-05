CONCERNS EXPRESSED OVER $3 MILLION WIT LAWSUIT SETTLEMENT

RESIDENTS IN THE SIOUX CITY AREA SPOKE OUT AT A MEETING OF WESTERN IOWA TECH’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS MONDAY ASKING FOR MORE TRANSPARENCY ABOUT A THREE MILLION DOLLAR SETTLEMENT WITH 13 CHILEAN STUDENTS WHO ACCUSED THE SCHOOL OF HUMAN TRAFFICKING.

THREE OTHER INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS HAVE NOT YET SETTLED WITH THE COMMUNITY COLLEGE.

DAVE BERNSTEIN, THE PRESIDENT OF STATE STEEL AND A FORMER MEMBER OF THE IOWA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT BOARD, WAS ONE OF THE PEOPLE QUESTIONING THE WIT BOARD:

WITBOARD1 OC…..RIGHT TO KNOW. :24

ROSANNE PLANTE , A SIOUX CITY LAWYER, IS A FORMER INSTRUCTOR AT THE COLLEGE.

SHE SAYS THE SCHOOL’S REPUTATION HAS BEEN TARNISHED.

WITBOARD2 OC…….DIRTY LAUNDRY AIRED.” :12

THE AFFECTED STUDENTS SAY THE COLLEGE PROMISED A FREE TWO-YEAR PROGRAM WITH INTERNSHIPS, BUT SAY THEY WERE FORCED INTO MANUAL LABOR JOBS AT A DOG FOOD FACTORY AND A FOOD PROCESSING PLANT TO PAY OFF TUITION.

THE TRIAL IN A SEPARATE CASE INVOLVING WESTERN IOWA TECH STUDENTS FROM BRAZIL IS SCHEDULED TO START ABOUT A YEAR FROM NOW.

WESTERN IOWA TECH HAS NOT RELEASED A RESPONSE TO THE CONCERNS VOICED MONDAY.

Radio Iowa/Sheila Brummer