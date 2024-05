YANKTON SIOUX LATEST TRIBE TO BAN NOEM FROM THEIR RESERVATION

ANOTHER TRIBE HAS BANNED SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM FROM THEIR LANDS.

THE YANKTON SIOUX TRIBE BUSINESS AND CLAIMS COMMITTEE UNANIMOUSLY VOTED ON FRIDAY TO BAN THE GOVERNOR BECAUSE OF STATEMENTS SHE HAS MADE ABOUT DRUG CARTELS AND INDIGENOUS CHILDREN.

THE YANKTON SIOUX ARE THE SIXTH TRIBE IN SOUTH DAKOTA TO BAN NOEM.

SHE ANGERED THE TRIBES BACK IN JANUARY WHEN SHE SAID THAT DRUG CARTELS HAD SET-UP SHOP IN RESERVATIONS ACROSS THE STATE.

THE GOVERNOR’S OFFICE HAS NOT COMMENTED ON THE LATEST VOTE TO BAN HER.