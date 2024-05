YANKTON ESCAPEE SOUGHT BY AUTHORITIES

YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA AUTHORITIES ARE SEARCHING FOR A MAN WHO ESCAPED FROM THE HUMAN SERVICES CENTER LATE SATURDAY NIGHT.

35-YEAR-OLD WADE SCOTT HETH OF WAGNER WAS OUT ON A FURLOUGH FROM THE YANKTON COUNTY JAIL FOR CHEMICAL DEPENDENCY.

HETH IS 5’10” AND 180 POUNDS AND WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A WHITE T-SHIRT AND GRAY SWEATPANTS.

HE HAS TATTOOS INCLUDING A MONEY SIGN IN HIS INSIDE LEFT FOREARM, A WOLF HEAD INSIDE OF THE RIGHT FOREARM AND A BUFFALO SKULL ON HIS CHEST.

IF YOU SEE HIM, DO NOT MAKE CONTACT WITH HIM AND NOTIFY AUTHORITIES IMMEDIATELY.

HE WAS BEING HELD FOR FALSE IMPERSONATION WITH INTENT TO DECEIVE LAW ENFORCEMENT, POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A FORMER VIOLENT OFFENDER, A PAROLE HOLD AND OTHER WARRANTS.