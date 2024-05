TUESDAY IS PRIMARY DAY IN NEBRASKA

VOTERS WILL GO TO THE POLLS FROM 8 A.M. UNTIL 8 P.M. TUESDAY.

AMONG THE RACES OF INTEREST ARE U.S. SENATOR PETE RICKETTS TRYING TO WIN A FULL SIX YEAR TERM IN OFFICE AGAINST REPUBLICAN CHALLENGERS MAC STEVENS AND JOHN WEAVER.

THIRD DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN ADRIAN SMITH IS BEING CHALLENGED BY FELLOW REPUBLICANS ROBERT MCCUISTON AND JOHN WALZ.

FIRST DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN MIKE FLOOD FACES A CHALLENGE FROM MICHAEL CONNELY.

THERE’S A THREE WAY RACE FOR THE STATE SENATE DISTRICT 17 SEAT.

MIKE ALBRECHT (ALL-BRIGHT) IS HOPING TO REPLACE HIS WIFE, RETIRING STATE SENATOR JONI ALBRECHT.

HE IS BEING CHALLENGED BY CINDY KAI AND GLEN MEYER. .