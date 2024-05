REMEMBERING FALLEN LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT

ELEVEN MEMBERS OF OUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT WHO GAVE THEIR LIVES IN THE LINE OF DUTY WERE HONORED AND REMEMBERED IN CEREMONIES AT CITY HALL MONDAY.

THEIR NAMES ARE ENGRAVED ON THE LAW MEMORIAL MONUMENT LOCATED BETWEEN THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE AND CITY HALL.

SIOUX CITY POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER WAS AMONG THOSE TAKING PART IN REMEMBERING OUR LOCAL HEROES:

LAWMEM4 OC…AN IMPOSSIBLE JOB. :18

CHIEF MUELLER SAYS OVERALL WE LIVE IN A SAFE CITY THANKS TO ITS CITIZENS AND THE COMMUNITY’S RESPECT FOR LAW:

LAWMEM5 OC…….AND MAINTAINING. :21

THIS IS NATIONAL POLICE WEEK, WHICH PAYS SPECIAL RECOGNITION TO THOSE LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS WHO HAVE LOST THEIR LIVES IN THE LINE OF DUTY FOR THE SAFETY AND PROTECTION OF OTHERS.

WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF CHAD SHEEHAN SAYS THE TRIBUTES AND MEMORIALS PAID TO FALLEN OFFICERS MEANS A LOT TO HIM.

THE SHERIFF RECENTLY ATTENDED THE FUNERAL OF A NEBRASKA OFFICER WHO DIED IN THE LINE OF DUTY A FEW WEEKS AGO:

LAWMEM6 OC……..THREAT IS REAL. :32

A RIBBON WAS PLACED ON A WREATH TO PAY TRIBUTE TO EACH OF THE LOCAL FALLEN 11 WHO WERE POLICE OFFICERS, WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTIES AND MEMBERS OF THE FBI AND COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE.

Sioux City Police Department James G. Britton 1919

Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office Lewis R. Jones 1921

Sioux City Police Department Sylvan E. Dykstra 1953

Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office Jimmie Biggs 1959

Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office Mary Eileen Heilman 1959

Woodbury County Attorney’s Office James R. Brodie 1959

Sioux City Police Department Captain Joseph Davidchik 1968

Sioux City Police Department Warren Hodgins 1973

Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office Jon E. Hermann 1993

Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office Phillip A Heimbecker 1993

Federal Bureau of Investigations Special Agent Keven Kramer 1996