JENSEN TO SUCCEED BLUDER AS IOWA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL COACH

LISA BLUDER HAS ANNOUNCED HER RETIREMENT FROM COACHING BASKETBALL, AFTER 40 YEARS AS A COLLEGIATE HEAD COACH, INCLUDING 24 AT THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.

BLUDER WAS NAMED THE NAISMITH COACH OF THE YEAR IN 2019, WAS A THREE-TIME BIG TEN COACH OF THE YEAR, A FOUR-TIME REGIONAL COACH OF THE YEAR.

SHE AMASSED 884 CAREER WINS, 10TH MOST IN NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL HISTORY.

BLUDER WAS NAMED HEAD COACH AT THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA IN 2000 AND RETIRES AS THE ALL-TIME WINNINGEST COACH IN BIG TEN HISTORY WITH AN OVERALL RECORD OF 528-254 AND A BIG TEN RECORD OF 262-145.

UNDER HER LEADERSHIP, THE HAWKEYES ADVANCED TO THE LAST TWO NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES AND MADE 22 POSTSEASON APPEARANCES, 18 NCAA AND 4 WNIT, INCLUDING 14 OF THE LAST 16 NCAA TOURNAMENTS.

BLUDER LED THE HAWKEYES TO FIVE BIG TEN TOURNAMENT TITLES, AND TWO SHARED BIG TEN REGULAR SEASON CHAMPIONSHIPS.

JAN JENSEN, WHO HAS SERVED THE LAST 20 YEARS AS THE ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH UNDER COACH BLUDER, HAS BEEN NAMED THE PROGRAM’S SIXTH HEAD COACH.

JENSEN HAS MORE THAN 30 YEARS OF COLLEGIATE COACHING EXPERIENCE, WORKING ALONGSIDE BLUDER THE PAST 24 YEARS AT IOWA AND EIGHT AT DRAKE UNIVERSITY.

Photos from University of Iowa