BIRD IN NEW YORK AT TRUMP TRIAL

IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL BRENNA BIRD WAS IN NEW YORK CITY TODAY (MONDAY), AMONG A GROUP OF SUPPORTERS WHO’VE JOINED DONALD TRUMP AT HIS TRIAL.

BIRD ENDORSED TRUMP LAST OCTOBER, AND WAS THE ONLY STATEWIDE ELECTED OFFICIAL TO PUBLICLY BACK TRUMP BEFORE THE 2024 IOWA CAUCUSES.

SHE SPOKE BRIEFLY AT A NEWS CONFERENCE HELD DURING A BREAK IN TRUMP’S TRIAL, AND BEGAN HER STATEMENT BY CALLING THE CASE AGAINST TRUMP A POLITICAL PROSECUTION:

BIRD SAID THE TRIAL IS AN EFFORT BY PRESIDENT BIDEN’S ALLIES TO KEEP TRUMP OFF THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL BY KEEPING HIM TIED UP IN COURT.

Radio Iowa