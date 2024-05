BIG TRUCK NIGHT COMING TO EVENTS CENTER PARKING LOT

EACH YEAR, THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY OF SIOUXLAND HOSTS A BIG TRUCK NIGHT FOR ALL OF THE KIDS IN OUR COMMUNITY AND THEIR EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION PROGRAMS, TO EXPERIENCE AND SEE LARGE VEHICLES UP CLOSE.

AGENCY DIRECTOR JEAN LOGAN SAYS THOSE VEHICLES WILL BE ON DISPLAY WEDNESDAY NIGHT IN THE WEST PARKING LOT OF THE CITY EVENTS CENTER AT 100 PEARL STREET.

BIGTRUCK1 OC……..IT’S REALLY GREAT. :17

LOGAN SAYS THEY WILL HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO CLIMB IN A FIRE TRUCK, LEARN ABOUT TOW TRUCKS, AND INTERACT WITH MANY MORE:

BIGTRUCK2 OC………A BLAST LAST YEAR. :23

THERE WILL ALSO BE A SEMI FROM WELLS BLUE BUNNY.

BIG TRUCK NIGHT WILL BE HELD FROM 5:00 P.M. UNTIL 7:00 P.M. MAY 15TH AT THE EVENT CENTER WEST PARKING LOT.