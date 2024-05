AIR QUALITY ALERT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT

CANADIAN WILDFIRES ARE ALREADY AFFECTING OUR AIR QUALITY THIS SPRING.

THE IOWA D-N-R HAS ISSUED AN AIR QUALITY ALERT FOR THE NORTHERNMOST

FOUR TIERS OF COUNTIES WEST OF I-35 IN IOWA AS WELL AS THE NORTHERNMOST

TIER OF COUNTIES EAST OF I-35 THROUGH 11 PM TUESDAY.

SMOKE FROM CANADIAN WILDFIRES HAS ENTERED THE REGION FROM THE NORTH AND FINE PARTICULATE LEVELS AT OR ABOVE THE NATIONAL STANDARD CAN BE EXPECTED.

THE D-N-R RECOMMENDS THAT PEOPLE AVOID LONG OR INTENSE OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES, AND TAKE MORE BREAKS DURING OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES UNTIL AIR QUALITY CONDITIONS IMPROVE.

PEOPLE WITH RESPIRATORY OR HEART DISEASE, CHILDREN, TEENAGERS, THE ELDERLY, AND OUTDOOR WORKERS MAY WISH TO TAKE PRECAUTIONS.