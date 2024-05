SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN KIDNAPPING & ASSAULT

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED WITH KIDNAPPING AND OTHER CHARGES RELATED TO A REPORTED WEEKEND ASSAULT.

39-YEAR-OLD AARON K. THOMAS OF SIOUX CITY HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH 1ST DEGREE KIDNAPPING,1ST DEGREE SEXUAL ABUSE AND FALSE IMPRISONMENT.

CITY POLICE SAY THEY RECEIVED A CALL SUNDAY MORNING JUST AFTER 8 A.M.REGARDING A REPORT OF A SEXUAL ASSAULT THAT OCCURRED IN A RESIDENCE IN THE 2600 BLOCK OF SOUTH GLASS STREET.

THE VICTIM REPORTED THAT SHE WAS AT THE RESIDENCE TO DROP OFF SOME ITEMS, WHEN THE SUSPECT BECAME VIOLENT TOWARDS HER AND PHYSICALLY ASSAULTED HER AND THEN HELD THE VICTIM AGAINST HER WILL SO SHE COULD NOT LEAVE THE RESIDENCE.

SHE CLAIMS THE SUSPECT ALSO SEXUALLY ASSAULTED HER SEVERAL TIMES.

THE VICTIM ESCAPED SUNDAY MORNING AND DROVE TO A NEARBY CONVENIENCE STORE TO SEEK HELP.

SIOUX CITY POLICE OBTAINED A SEARCH WARRANT FOR THE RESIDENCE AND LOCATED EVIDENCE OF A SEXUAL ASSAULT AND KIDNAPPING.

THOMAS WAS THEN ARRESTED AND IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $26,000 BOND.