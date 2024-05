PUBLIC MUSEUM HONORS 4TH GRADE HISTORY PROJECT STUDENTS

AWARDS WERE PRESENTED SATURDAY AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM TO HONOR THE CREATIVITY OF 86 LOCAL FOURTH-GRADE STUDENTS WHO TOOK PART IN THE 33RD ANNUAL SIOUX CITY HISTORY PROJECTS EXHIBITION.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT AND MUSEUM DIRECTOR STEVE HANSEN PRESENTED BLUE RIBBONS TO ALL THE EXHIBIT PARTICIPANTS AND SIX STUDENTS RECEIVED CERTIFICATES IN SPECIAL CATEGORIES.

Student Choice Award: Palmer Candy Company – Theodore LaFave

Trustee’s Award: Logan Park Cemetery – Rafael Morales

Sioux City Museum and Historical Association Award:

Grandview Park Rose Garden – Beau Ritchison

President of the Sioux City Museum and Historical Association Award: Hubbard Park – Reese Mills

Museum Director’s Award: John Peirce Mansion – Eliza Henderson

Museum Staff Award: Lechner Lumber – Gabe Rodriguez

Visitors’ Choice Award: 1891 Corn Palace – Alex Noble

AFTER STUDYING LOCAL HISTORY, 891 STUDENTS AT SEVERAL LOCAL SCHOOLS CREATED MODELS AND POSTERS BASED ON SIOUX CITY’S PAST AND PRESENT.