LOCAL UNIVERSITIES HOST COMMENCEMENT CEREMONIES

BRIAR CLIFF AND MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITIES IN SIOUX CITY AND NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE IN ORANGE CITY ALL HELD COMMENCEMENT CEREMONIES SATURDAY FOR THE CLASS OF 2024 AND MASTERS DEGREE RECIPIENTS.

BRIAR CLIFF’S 93RD COMMENCEMENT CEREMONY TOOK PLACE AT THE ORPHEUM THEATER TO HONOR THE UNIVERSITY’S CANDIDATES FOR UNDERGRADUATE, MASTER’S, AND DOCTORATE DEGREES.

THEIR CLASS OF 2024 INCLUDED 206 CANDIDATES.

MORNINGSIDE’S CEREMONY TOOK PLACE OUTDOORS AT OLSEN STADIUM.

NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE AWARDED DEGREES TO A RECORD 398 STUDENTS DURING ITS ANNUAL COMMENCEMENT CEREMONY IN THE ROWENHORST STUDENT CENTER.