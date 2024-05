FATAL MOTORCYCLE CRASH ON I-29 NEAR BERESFORD

ONE PERSON HAS DIED IN A WEEKEND MOTORCYCLE CRASH IN UNION COUNTY.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS THE DRIVER WAS SOUTHBOUND ON I-29 AROUND 5:45 P.M. SATURDAY WHEN FOR AN UNKNOWN REASON HE DRIFTED OFF THE LEFT SIDE OF THE HIGHWAY AND INTO THE MEDIAN.

THE 66-YEAR-OLD DRIVER WAS THROWN FROM THE CYCLE WHEN IT CRASHED.

HE WAS NOT WEARING A HELMET AND SUSTAINED SERIOUS INJURIES.

THE UNIDENTIFIED DRIVER WAS TAKEN TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL BY AMBULANCE WHERE HE DIED FROM HIS INJURIES.

SPEED AND ALCOHOL ARE NOT BELIEVED TO BE FACTORS IN THE CRASH.

THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED ABOUT A MILE SOUTH OF BERESFORD.