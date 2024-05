ONAWA MAN CHARGED IN FATAL SHOOTING

ONE PERSON IS IN CUSTODY AND ANOTHER PERSON IS DEAD FOLLOWING A SHOOTING FRIDAY EVENING IN ONAWA, IOWA.

THE IOWA D-C-I SAYS 48-YEAR-OLD JAMIE ALLEN IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE DEATH OF 47-YEAR-OLD STACIE ALLEN.

THE MONONA COUNTY COMMUNICATION CENTER RECEIVED A 9-1-1 CALL AROUND 5:45 P.M. FRIDAY FOR A SHOOTING THAT OCCURRED IN THE 1900 BLOCK OF GRANITE STREET IN ONAWA.

RESPONDING DEPUTIES FOUND STACEY ALLEN’S BODY IN THE HOME AND TOOK JAMIE ALLEN INTO CUSTODY WITHOUT INCIDENT.

HE IS BEING HELD IN THE MONONA COUNTY JAIL.