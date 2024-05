GLEN OAKS BLVD PAVING PROJECT TO GET UNDERWAY

THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY’S ENGINEERING DIVISION WILL START WORK ON STAGE ONE OF THE GLEN OAKS BOULEVARD PAVING PATCH PROJECT FROM TETON TRACE TO CHAMBERS STREET ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 15TH.

STAGE ONE INCLUDES PAVING PATCH REPAIRS, INTAKE REPLACEMENTS, SANITARY SEWER MANHOLE REPLACEMENTS, AND SIDEWALK REPLACEMENTS ON GLEN OAKS BOULEVARD FROM INDIAN HILLS DRIVE TO TETON TRACE.

THE AREA WILL BE CLOSED TO THROUGH TRAFFIC AND A DETOUR UTILIZING INDIAN HILLS DRIVE, CHEYENNE BOULEVARD, AND OUTER DRIVE WILL BE POSTED.

WORK IS ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPLETE BY JULY 2024.