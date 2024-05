FORMER NEBRASKA CONGRESSMAN JEFF FORTENBERRY HAS BEEN REINDICTED BY A FEDERAL GRAND JURY IN WASHINGTON D.C. FOR LYING TO FEDERAL INVESTIGATORS ABOUT FOREIGN CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTIONS.

HE WAS CONVICTED BY A GRAND JURY IN LOS ANGELES IN 2022 ON THE SAME CHARGES, LEADING TO HIS RESIGNATION FROM CONGRESS.

THE CONVICTION WAS LATER OVERTURNED AFTER A COURT OF APPEALS DETERMINED THE CASE SHOULD’VE BEEN BROUGHT IN THE THEN-LAWMAKER’S NEBRASKA DISTRICT, OR IN WASHINGTON D.C.