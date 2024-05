X’S READY FOR START OF 2024 BASEBALL SEASON

THE SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS ARE HOSTING THE KANSAS CITY MONARCHS THIS WEEKEND TO BEGIN THE 2024 AMERICAN ASSOCIATION BASEBALL SEASON.

MANAGER STEVE MONTGOMERY IS BACK AFTER AGREEING TO A 9 YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH TEAM OWNER JOHN ROOST, AND SAYS IT WAS IMPORTANT TO HAVE LONG TIME PITCHING COACH BOBBY POST BACK WITH HIM:

THE X’S HAVE DEVELOPED A GREAT RIVALRY WITH KANSAS CITY, LOSING TO THEM IN THE DIVISION PLAYOFFS LAST YEAR:

CHASE HARRIS IS ONE OF SEVERAL RETURNING VETERANS WITH SIOUX CITY, AND HE’S HAPPY TO BE BACK AND HOPES FOR A DIFFERENT END TO THE SEASON THIS YEAR:

ONE OF THE NEW PLAYERS HOPING TO HAVE AN IMPACT IS FORMER IOWA HAWKEYE TEAM CAPTAIN BRANDON DORIGHI WHO CAN PLAY OUTFIELD OR INFIELD:

THE FIRST PITCH TONIGHT IS AT 7:05 P.M. IN LEWIS AND CLARK PARK, WITH A 6:05 START ON SATURDAY AND 4:05 P.M. SUNDAY ON MOTHER’S DAY.

Team provided photo