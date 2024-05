NEBRASKA SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS BAILEY BOSWELL LIFE SENTENCE

NEBRASKA’S SUPREME COURT HAS DENIED THE APPEAL OF BAILEY BOSWELL, WHO IS SERVING LIFE IN PRISON AFTER BEING CONVICTED IN 2020 FOR THE 2017 MURDER OF 24-YEAR-OLD SYDNEY LOOFE.

BOSWELL’S FORMER BOYFRIEND, AUBREY TRAIL, WAS ALSO CONVICTED OF LOOFE’S MURDER IN 2019.

BOSWELL’S APPEAL CLAIMED THERE WERE ERRORS TO SEVERAL EVIDENTIARY RULINGS MADE DURING THE GUILT PHASE OF HER TRIAL.

THE STATE’S HIGH COURT FOUND NO ERROR IN THE DISTRICT COURT’S EVIDENTIARY RULINGS AND AFFIRMED BOSWELL’S CONVICTIONS AND SENTENCES REGARDING CHARGES AGAINST HER IN LOOFE’S DEATH AND DISMEMBERMENT.