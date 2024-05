FOOD BANK & POSTAL CARRIERS SET TO STAMP OUT HUNGER

THE 32ND ANNUAL STAMP OUT HUNGER DRIVE IS TAKING PLACE SATURDAY AT THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND AND THE U.S. POSTAL OFFICE IN SIOUX CITY.

STAMP OUT HUNGER IS THE COUNTRY’S LARGEST ONE-DAY FOOD DRIVE, WHERE POSTAL SERVICE

CUSTOMERS SIMPLY LEAVE DONATIONS OF NON-PERISHABLE FOOD ITEMS NEXT TO THEIR MAILBOX TO BE COLLECTED BY THEIR LETTER CARRIERS.

THE FOOD DRIVE PROVIDES RESIDENTS AN EASY WAY TO DONATE FOOD TO THOSE IN NEED SUCH AS CEREAL, SOUP, CANNED MEAT, PEANUT BUTTER, CANNED FRUITS AND VEGETABLES.

THE FOOD IS THEN TRANSPORTED TO FOOD BANKS AND SORTED TO BE DISTRIBUTED DURING A VOLUNTEER EVENT AT 3 P.M. AT THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND AT 1311 11TH STREET NEXT TO CARGILL.