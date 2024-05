FEENSTRA SPONSORS MEDICARE TELEHEALTH BILL

IOWA CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA IS SPONSORING A BILL TO REQUIRE MEDICARE TO COVER OVER-THE-PHONE TELEHEALTH SERVICES FOR ANOTHER YEAR.

THAT COVERAGE WAS SET TO EXPIRE ON DECEMBER 31ST OF THIS YEAR.

DURING THE PANDEMIC, MEDICARE BEGAN COVERING PATIENT APPOINTMENTS CONDUCTED VIA VIDEO LINK AND OVER THE PHONE.

FEENSTRA SAYS MANY RURAL RESIDENTS HAVE NO WAY TO MAKE A VIDEO CONNECTION.

HE CITES A FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION REPORT WHICH FOUND 45 MILLION AMERICANS CANNOT GET BROADBAND WITH HIGH ENOUGH SPEEDS CAPABLE OF STREAMING VIDEO.

THE U-S HOUSE WAYS AND MEANS COMMITTEE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED THE BILL WEDNESDAY.

IT ALLOWS FEDERALLY QUALIFIED HEALTH CENTERS AND RURAL HEALTH CLINICS TO BILL MEDICARE FOR TELEHEALTH AND DELAYS THE IN-PERSON VISIT REQUIREMENT FOR MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES FOR SENIORS.

