THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER WILL HOST ITS FIRST FREE FAMILY ART DAY THIS SATURDAY THROUGHOUT THE ART CENTER’S CAMPUS.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR TODD BEHRENS SAYS FAMILY DAY ACTIVITIES WILL TAKE PLACE INSIDE THE MAIN ART CENTER BUILDING AND THE LEARNING CENTER, AND OUTSIDE ON THE FRONT LAWN:

FAMILYDAY1 OC………LAWN GAMES. :10

THERE WILL ALSO BE MAGIC, BALLOONS, FACE PAINTING, AND BUBBLES.

FREE PORK SANDWICHES WILL BE PROVIDED BY SMITHFIELD FOODS ALONG WITH SNACKS

THE EVENT RUNS SATURDAY FROM 10AM UNTIL 3PM.