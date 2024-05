WOODBURY COUNTY FAIR ANNOUNCES CONCERT HEADLINERS

THE WOODBURY COUNTY FAIR HAS ANNOUNCED ITS MUSICAL HEADLINERS FOR THIS SUMMER’S EVENT IN MOVILLE.

EDDIE MONTGOMERY OF MONTGOMERY GENTRY WITH SPECIAL GUEST DANE LOUIS WILL PERFORM AT THE 95TH ANNUAL WOODBURY COUNTY FAIR ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 2ND AT 7:00 PM.

MONTGOMERY GENTRY ROCKETED TO STARDOM IN 1999 AND OVER THE NEXT 18 YEARS HAD MORE THAN 20 HIT SINGLES WITH BLUE-COLLAR RALLYING CRIES AS “HELL YEAH,” “MY TOWN” AND “HILLBILLY SHOES.”

DANE LOUIS WAS RAISED IN SERGEANT BLUFF AND IS NOW BASED OUT OF NASHVILLE.

THE 26-YEAR-OLD SINGER-SONGWRITER HAS SHARED THE STAGE WITH COUNTLESS MAINSTREAM NATIONAL ACTS.

HIS FIRST SINGLE “FIRE” ALONG WITH ITS ACCOMPANYING MUSIC VIDEO WAS RELEASED IN 2023 ON SPOTIFY, ITUNES AND ALL OTHER ONLINE STREAMING PLATFORMS.

TICKETS FOR THE CONCERT ARE ON SALE NOW AT WOODBURYCOUNTYFAIR.COM AND AT THE FAIR OFFICE IN MOVILLE.

THE FAIR WILL TAKE PLACE JULY 31 THROUGH AUGUST 4TH.