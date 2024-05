WOMAN SENTENCED FOR VERMILLION STABBING DEATH

A SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS WOMAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO 25 YEARS IN PRISON, WITH 10 YEARS SUSPENDED, AFTER EARLIER PLEADING GUILTY TO CHARGES IN A 2023 STABBING DEATH IN VERMILLION, SOUTH DAKOTA..

20-YEAR-OLD CHEZAYIA LIGGINS WAS SENTENCED THURSDAY IN CLAY COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT.

LIGGINS WAS CHARGED IN THE JULY 30TH, 2023 STABBING DEATH OF 47-YEAR-OLD CHRISTOPHER BARTLING OF VERMILLION.

SHE RECEIVED A 15-YEAR PRISON SENTENCE ON ONE COUNT OF AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AND A 10-YEAR PRISON SENTENCE ON ONE COUNT OF SECOND DEGREE MANSLAUGHTER.

THE SENTENCES WILL BE SERVED CONSECUTIVELY.

A 10-YEAR SENTENCE FOR A SECOND COUNT OF SECOND DEGREE MANSLAUGHTER WAS SUSPENDED.