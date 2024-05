MORE SD TRIBES CONSIDER BANNING NOEM FROM THEIR LAND

MORE SOUTH DAKOTA NATIVE AMERICAN TRIBES ARE CONSIDERING BANNING GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM FROM THEIR LAND.

THIS COMES AFTER THE SISSESTON-WAHPETON OYATE TRIBAL COUNCIL VOTED UNANIMOUSLY TO BAN THE GOVERNOR ON TUESDAY.

THEY ARE THE FIFTH OF NINE SOUTH DAKOTA SOVEREIGN NATIONS TO BAN THE GOVERNOR FROM ENTERING THEIR RESERVATIONS.

YANKTON SIOUX TRIBAL CHAIR RYAN COURNOYER TOLD DAKOTA NEWS NOW THAT HE IS PLANNING AN EMERGENCY MEETING OF THE COUNCIL AND SAID “WE ARE LOOKING TO JOIN WITH THE TRIBAL NATIONS OF SOUTH DAKOTA AGAINST HER FALSE ALLEGATIONS OF TRIBAL LEADERS WORKING WITH THE CARTELS.”

ALTOGETHER, THE 15 RESERVATIONS NOEM IS NO LONGER ALLOWED ON ACCOUNT FOR ABOUT 17 PERCENT OF THE STATE’S LAND WHEN LOOKING AT THE TOTAL AREA OF SOUTH DAKOTA HELD BY THE FIVE TRIBAL NATIONS.