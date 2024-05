LIFESERVE & MERCYONE TEAM UP FOR FRIDAY BLOOD DRIVE

LIFESERVE BLOOD CENTER AND MERCYONE AIR MED ARE HOLDING THEIR ANNUAL BLOOD DRIVE FRIDAY.

REGISTERED DONORS WILL RECEIVE A RED “LIFTING SPIRITS, SAVING LIVES” T-SHIRT FOR DONATING TODAY IN THE BLOODMOBILE AT THE MERCYONE HELIPAD FROM 8 A.M.-3 P.M.

LIFESERVE BLOOD CENTER PROVIDES BLOOD PRODUCTS TO 161 HOSPITALS PRIMARILY IN IOWA, NEBRASKA, AND SOUTH DAKOTA.

TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT TO DONATE BLOOD, GO ONLINE TO LIFESERVE-DOT-INFO/SC-MERCYONE OR CALL 800.287.4903.