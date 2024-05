FIRE RESCUE SEEKS CITIZEN’S ACADEMY APPLICANTS

HAVE YOU EVER WANTED TO EXPERIENCE SOME OF THE TRAINING A SIOUX CITY FIREFIGHTER GOES THROUGH TO BE ABLE TO RESPOND TO EMERGENCIES IN OUR AREA?

LT. JOE RODRIQUEZ SAYS APPLICATIONS ARE NOW BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS YEAR’S SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE CITIZEN’S ACADEMY WHICH RUNS THURSDAY EVENINGS FROM AUGUST 1ST THROUGH SEPTEMBER 26TH:

EACH PARTICIPANT IS ASSIGNED TURNOUT GEAR TO USE DURING THE ACADEMY WHERE THEY WILL EXPERIENCE AND PERFORM DUTIES OUR FIRE RESCUE PERSONNEL DO ON A DAILY BASIS IN A CONTROLLED SETTING:

YOU WILL ALSO LEARN SAFETY AND LIFESAVING TECHNIQUES:

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN THE FIRE RESCUE CITIZEN’S ACADEMY, YOU MUST BE OF LEGAL AGE AND APPLY ONLINE ON THE CITY’S WEBSITE, SIOUX-DASH-CITY-DOT-ORG. ON THE FIRE RESCUE TAB.