ALLEGED CAR BURGLAR SHOT ON CITY’S NORTHSIDE BY RESIDENT

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING AN INCIDENT WEDNESDAY NIGHT WHERE AN ALLEGED CAR BURGLAR WAS SHOT ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE.

SGT. TOM GILL SAYS THE INCIDENT HAPPENED SHORTLY BEFORE 11 P.M. NEAR 27TH AND CHEYENNE BOULEVARD:

SGT. GILL SAYS THE PERSON WHO FIRED THE SHOTS CLAIMS HE WAS STOPPING A CAR BURGLARY:

THE SHOOTER MAY HAVE HIT SOMETHING ELSE BESIDES THE ALLEGED CAR BURGLAR:

SGT. GILL SAYS AT THIS TIME THERE HAVE BEEN NO CRIMINAL CHARGES FILED, BUT THE INVESTIGATION IS CONTINUING.:

THE NAMES OF THOSE INVOLVED HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.