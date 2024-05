SOUTH SIOUX TEACHER AWARDED GOLDEN APPLE TOP EDUCATOR AWARD

KALEB COMSTOCK, A THIRD GRADE TEACHER AT COVINGTON ELEMENTARY IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY, HAS BEEN HONORED AS THIS YEAR’S POWELL BROADCASTING ANNE BLACKBURN EDUCATOR OF THE YEAR AWARD RECIPIENT.

COMSTOCK IS IN HIS FIFTH YEAR TEACHING THIRD GRADERS.

HE GRADUATED FROM SOUTH SIOUX CITY HIGH SCHOOL BACK IN 2015 AND SAYS IT IS ALWAYS FUN TELLING HIS STUDENTS THAT HE WAS IN THEIR SHOES AND WENT THROUGH THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY SCHOOL SYSTEM JUST LIKE THEY ARE.

COMSTOCK RECEIVED A THOUSAND DOLLAR CONTRIBUTION FROM BAIRD WEALTH MANAGEMENT FOR USE IN HIS CLASSROOM AS PART OF THE HONOR.

Photo of Kaleb Comstock & Baird Wealth Management’s Mark Stuck