GOODWILL TO HOST FREE SHRED EVENT TUESDAY

IF YOU HAVE CONFIDENTIAL DOCUMENTS SITTING AROUND, BUT AREN’T SURE HOW TO SAFELY GET RID OF THEM, SIOUX CITY’S GOODWILL INDUSTRIES CAN HELP YOU ON TUESDAY.

SPOKESMAN JACOB HELLER SAYS GOODWILL’S GOODSHRED EVENT IS TAKING PLACE:

HELLER SAYS THE SERVICE IS BEING PROVIDED FOR FREE, AND GOODWILL WILL ALSO HAVE SOME OTHER ACTIVITIES GOING ON FOR THOSE WHO STOP BY:

HELLER SAYS A SINGLE GOODSHRED COLLECTION CONTAINER DIVERTS 200 POUNDS OF PAPER FROM LANDFILLS ON AVERAGE AND PROVIDES THE FUNDS FOR TWO HOURS OF JOB COACHING FOR INDIVIDUALS IN GOODWILL PROGRAMS:

LAST YEAR ALONE, GOODWILL’S GOODSHRED KEPT NEARLY ONE MILLION POUNDS OF PAPER AND ELECTRONICS OUT OF LANDFILLS.

THE EVENT WILL BE HELD RAIN OR SHINE FROM 10AM UNTIL 2PM AT GOODWILL’S STORE LOCATED AT 3100 WEST 4TH STREET.

File photo