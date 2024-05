ROAD WORK BEGINS ON OLD HWY 20 IN SOUTH SIOUX

ROAD CONSTRUCTION HAS STARTED ON OLD HIGHWAY 20 IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

TRAFFIC ON THE ROAD IS LIMITED TO ONE LANE TRAFFIC WITH A PILOT VEHICLE ESCORTING VEHICLES TO KEEP TRAFFIC FLOWING SMOOTHLY.

THE CITY SAYS TO EXPECT DELAYS AS THIS WILL BE A TWO DAY PROJECT AND IT MAY BE AFFECTED BY THE WEATHER.