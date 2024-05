JUDGE DISMISSES 2ND GAUSMAN LAWSUIT VS SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT & BOARD MEMBERS

A SECOND LAWSUIT FILED BY FORMER SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT DR. PAUL GAUSMAN AGAINST THE SCHOOL DISTRICT AND FOUR MEMBERS OF THE SCHOOL BOARD HAS BEEN DISMISSED BY THE JUDGE IN THE CASE.

THIS LAWSUIT BY GAUSMAN ALLEGED THAT THE SCHOOL BOARD VIOLATED OPEN RECORDS LAW INVOLVING MEETINGS INVOLVING HIS JOB PERFORMANCE.

THE COURT RULED THAT GAUSMAN FAILED TO SHOW AS A MATTER OF LAW THAT THE DEFENDANTS VIOLATED CHAPTER 22 OF THE IOWA CODE, AND THAT THE DEFENDANTS PROPERLY AND LEGALLY DENIED THE PLAINTIFF’S REQUEST FOR THE MINUTES AND RECORDINGS OF THREE CLOSED MEETINGS IN 2022 AND COOPERATED WITH THE PLAINTIFF IN SUBMITTING THE MATTER TO THE COURT FOR ACTION AND CONSIDERATION.

THE JUDGE DENIED GAUSMAN’S MOTION FOR SUMMARY JUDGMENT AND HIS PETITION WAS DISMISSED WITH PREJUDICE WITH COSTS TAXED TO GAUSMAN.

FORMER SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT DAN GREENWELL WAS ONE OF THE DEFENDANTS, AND RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING HE WAS “PLEASED THE JUDGE DISMISSED THIS FRIVOLOUS OPEN RECORDS LAWSUIT. IT HAD NO MERIT FROM THE BEGINNING AND WAS FILED AS A THEATER EVENT.”

THE SCHOOL DISTRICT, AND BOARD MEMBERS JAN GEORGE, TAYLOR GOODVIN, AND BOB MICHAELSON WERE ALSO DEFENDANTS IN THE LAWSUIT.