SEVEN CHARGED IN SIOUX CITY PROSTITUTION STING

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARRESTED SEVEN PEOPLE WHO WERE CHARGED IN A LOCAL PROSTITUTION STING OPERATION THAT RECENTLY TOOK PLACE.

SGT. TOM GILL SAYS THE EFFORT WAS CONDUCTED BY THE POLICE SPECIAL INVESTIGATIONS UNIT AT A LOCAL HOTEL ON TWO RECENT NIGHTS IN APRIL IN CONJUNCTION WITH CITIZENS ACADEMY EDUCATION EFFORTS:

SGT. GILL SAYS PROSTITUTION HAS CHANGED OVER THE YEARS, WITH MORE OF AN ONLINE PRESENCE NOW, INSTEAD OF SOMEONE STANDING ON A STREET CORNER:

GILL SAYS THE SEVEN SUSPECTS WERE CHARGED WITH AN AGGRAVATED MISDEMEANOR FOR SOLICITING PROSTITUTION:

THE SEVEN SUSPECTS RANGED IN AGE FROM A 17-YEAR-OLD MALE FROM SOUTH SIOUX CITY TO A 59-YEAR-OLD MAN FROM MAQUOKETA, IOWA.

TWO MEN WHO WERE ARRESTED ARE FROM SIOUX CITY, ONE FROM DAKOTA DUNES, ONE FROM ORANGE CITY AND ONE FROM DAKOTA CITY.