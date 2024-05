FLY IN PANCAKE BREAKFAST BENEFIT FOR AIR MUSEUM SET FOR SATURDAY

SIOUX CITY’S MID AMERICA MUSEUM OF AVIATION AND TRANSPORTATION WILL BE HOSTING A PANCAKE BREAKFAST AND FLY-IN THIS SATURDAY AT THE REVV AVIATION HANGAR AREA LOCARED AT 6121 PERSHING AT SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT.

THE EVENT IS A FUNDRAISER FOR THE AIR MUSEUM AND IT’S ACTIVITIES.

ON DISPLAY AT THE EVENT WILL BE A 1929 NEW STANDARD D25 ALASKA AIRWAYS PROSPECTOR AIRCRAFT.

THE EVENT RUNS FROM 8 A.M. UNTIL NOON.

IF YOU WANT TO VISIT THE AIR MUSEUM AFTER BREAKFAST, IT IS LOCATED NEARBY AT 2600 EXPEDITION COURT AND OPEN SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM.