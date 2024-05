FIRST RESPONDERS TRAIN FOR ACTIVE SHOOTER INCIDENT RESPONSE

LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AND FIRST RESPONDERS ARE UNDERGOING THREE DAYS OF TRAINING THIS WEEK ON RESPONDING TO INCIDENTS INVOLVING AN ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATION.

WOODBURY COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT COORDINATOR MIKE MONTINO SAYS REPRESENTATIVES FROM OVER A DOZEN LOCAL AGENCIES ARE TAKING PART:

MONTINO SAYS THAT TRAINING IS CRITICAL FOR PREPARING TO RESPOND TO SUCH AN INCIDENT IF IT WOULD TAKE PLACE:

TECHNOLOGY ALLOWS THE RESPONDERS TO PRACTICE THEIR RESPONSE TO A VARIETY OF SCENARIOS:

AND THE SCENARIOS HAVE A “REAL TIME” ELEMENT TO THEM:

MONTINO SAYS THE TRAINING IS HELPING ALL OF THE LOCAL AGENCIES BE THE BEST THEY CAN BE IN HAVING TO RESPOND TO A CRITICAL INCIDENT.