FINLEY RETIRES FROM AIR MUSEUM DIRECTOR’S POST

THE MID AMERICA MUSEUM OF AVIATION AND TRANSPORTATION IS LOOKING FOR A NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR.

LARRY FINLEY HAS RETIRED FROM HIS POSITION OF OVERSEEING THE LOCAL AIR MUSEUM.

FINLEY INFORMED THE MUSEUM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIS INTENTIONS TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE ON MAY 1ST A FEW WEEKS AGO.

HE HAS LED THE MUSEUM SINCE IT REOPENED AT ITS CURRENT LOCATION ON EXPEDITION COURT IN FEBRUARY OF 2010.

BEFORE THAT THE AIR MUSEUM WAS LOCATED ON THE GROUNDS OF THE 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, BUT WAS SHUT DOWN FOLLOWING THE 9/11 ATTACKS OF 2001.