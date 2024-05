FARMER’S MARKET TO OPEN THIS SATURDAY

SIOUX CITY’S FARMER’S MARKET OPENS FOR THE 2024 SEASON THIS SATURDAY AT ITS TRI VIEW AVENUE AND PEARL STREET LOCATION ACROSS FROM THE CITY EVENTS CENTER’S WEST PARKING LOT.

THEY WILL BE RINGING THEIR LARGE TRIANGLE DINNER BELL AT 8 A.M. TO OFFICIALLY OPEN THE MARKET FOR BUSINESS.

VISITORS CAN EXPECT LOCALLY GROWN PRODUCE, INCLUDING FRESH GREENS, RADISHES, TURNIPS, AND BABY BOK CHOY.

VENDORS WILL OFFER AN ASSORTMENT OF SEASONAL PRODUCE, HANDMADE GOODS, AND DELICIOUS FOODS.

THERE WILL ALSO BE A SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE RIBBON-CUTTING AT 9AM,

THE FARMER’S MARKET WILL BE OPEN FROM 8AM TO 1PM EVERY SATURDAY AND WEDNESDAY FROM MAY 4TH THROUGH OCTOBER 26TH.