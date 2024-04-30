South Dakota tabs Eighmey as women’s basketball coach

VERMILLION, S.D.—University of South Dakota athletic director Jon Schemmel has announced the hiring of Carrie Eighmey as the 12th women’s basketball head coach in program history.

“I am so excited to have Carrie Eighmey joining the Coyote family,” said Schemmel. “She is a proven winner. Her energy is infectious and is matched only by her passion for teaching and impacting the lives of the young women she coaches. I couldn’t imagine a better fit to be the next leader of our women’s basketball program and I am thrilled to welcome her and Devin to USD and the Vermillion community.”

A press conference introducing Eighmey (pronounced amy) will be announced at a later date.

Eighmey has compiled a 248-121 record for a career win percentage of .672 in 12 years as a head coach. She led UNK to three-straight NCAA Tournament appearances and reached the NAIA Final Four with Hastings College. In all, she brings 20 years of coaching experience and has tallied 12 20+ win seasons on the bench.

“I am honored to accept the role as the head coach of the South Dakota women’s basketball program!” said Eighmey. “There is a long history and tradition of success and excellence here and I couldn’t be more excited to have the opportunity to continue building on that tradition. I have followed this program for many years and I’ve always been impressed by the support of the Coyote fan base. I am excited to get to work and see what we can build together!”

In her final season in Kearney, Eighmey was tabbed as a finalist for the WBCA’s Division II Coach of the Year. Her squad won the MIAA’s regular season title with a 20-2 record, including a midseason 15-game win streak. She departed UNK as the Lopers’ second-winningest coach with an overall record of 165-74 (.690).

Prior to her first head coaching position in 2012, Eighmey was the head assistant coach at Hastings for four seasons (2004-08) and held the same title at Fort Hays State from 2008-12. Both stops were under her collegiate coach Tony Hobson.

Eighmey (formerly Hofstetter) was an All-American point guard on the hardwood for Hastings College, graduating in 2004. She led the Broncos to four-straight national tournament appearances and a pair of national titles in 2002 and 2003. She set school records for career assists and career steals at Hastings.

A native of Edgar, Nebraska, Eighmey is joined by her husband, Devin.

Basketball season tickets are available now at GoYotes.com/tickets or by calling the Coyote ticket office at 605-677-5959.

Coaching Experience

2004-08: Hastings College (Head Assistant Coach)

2008-12: Fort Hays State University (Head Assistant Coach)

2012-15: Hastings College (Head Coach)

2015-23: University of Nebraska at Kearney (Head Coach)

2023-24: University of Idaho (Head Coach)

2024: University of South Dakota (Head Coach)

Eighmey’s Year-by-Year Record

Idaho Head Coach

2023-24: 15-16 (8-10)

1 Year 15-16 (8-10)

UNK Head Coach

2022-23: 28-5 (20-2), NCAA DII First Round, MIAA Regular Season Champions

2021-22: 24-8 (13-5), NCAA DII Second Round

2020-21: 22-3 (19-3), NCAA DII Sweet 16, MIAA Tournament Champions

2019-20: 26-6 (14-5)

2018-19: 15-14 (8-11)

2017-18: 21-7 (13-6)

2016-17: 12-16 (8-11)

2015-16: 16-14 (11-11)

8 Years 165-74 (111-54)

Hastings College Head Coach

2014-15: 25-9 (15-5), NAIA Final Four

2013-14: 28-6 (16-4), NAIA Elite Eight, Co-GPAC Regular Season Champions

2012-13: 15-16 (10-10)

3 Years 68-31 (41-19)