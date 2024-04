RIVER-CADE YOUTH FISHING DERBY REGISTRATIONS UNDERWAY

LOCAL CHILDREN CAN ENJOY A FUN FISHING EXPERIENCE SOON AT SIOUX CITY’S BACON CREEK PARK.

SPOKESMAN PHYL CLAEYS SAYS REGISTRATIONS ARE NOW UNDERWAY FOR THE ANNUAL RIVER-CADE FISHING EVENT:

THERE ARE 300 SPOTS AVAILABLE FOR KIDS AGES 4-12, SO CLAEYS SAYS IT IS IMPORTANT TO REGISTER IN ADVANCE:

CLAEYS SAYS IT IS ALSO A GREAT WAY TO SPEND QUALITY TIME WITH YOUR CHILDREN, AND TO GET THEM INVOLVED IN AN ACTIVITY THEY CAN ENJOY THEIR ENTIRE LIVES:

THE EVENT TAKES PLACE AT BACON CREEK PARK STARTING AT 9 A.M. ON SATURDAY, JUNE 1ST, BUT YOU MUST PRE-REGISTER TO PARTICIPATE.