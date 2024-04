PILLEN SIGNS EXEC ORDER TO DOWNSIZE STATE GOVT

GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN SIGNED AN EXECUTIVE ORDER TUESDAY TO ELIMINATE GOVERNMENT POSITIONS THAT HAVE REMAINED VACANT MORE THAN 90 DAYS, WITH EXCEPTIONS FOR CRITICAL PUBLIC SAFETY POSITIONS.

TAXPAYER DOLLARS BUDGETED FOR ELIMINATED POSITIONS WILL BE RE-DIRECTED TO OTHER PRIORITIES OR RETURNED TO NEBRASKANS IN THE FORM OF PROPERTY TAX RELIEF.

PILLEN SAYS THE POSITIONS HAVE BEEN VACANT FOR MONTHS OR YEARS, AND GOVERNMENT HAS CONTINUED TO FUNCTION.

HE SAYS THAT PROVES THEY CAN WORK WITHOUT THEM, SO HE WILL ELIMINATE THEM AND RETURN THE MONEY TO TAXPAYERS.

THE ELIMINATION OF VACANCIES WILL APPLY TO NEARLY 1,000 POSITIONS ACROSS A VARIETY OF CLASSIFICATIONS, EXCEPT FOR CRITICAL POSITIONS DETAILED IN THE EMERGENCY ORDER.

PILLEN EXPECTS THE ELIMINATION OF THE NEARLY 1,000 POSITIONS TO RESULT IN ESTIMATED SAVINGS TO THE STATE OF $39.4 MILLION DOLLARS.