NEBRASKA CONTINUES RECOVERY FROM FRIDAY TORNADOES

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS RELEASED A REPORT ABOUT THE SERIES OF TORNADOES THAT IMPACTED EASTERN NEBRASKA AND WESTERN IOWA LAST FRIDAY.

NINE TORNADOES TOUCHED DOWN IN THE REGION, AND FIVE OF THEM WERE RATED EF-THREE.

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN GOT A FIRST-HAND LOOK AT THE DAMAGE CAUSED BY THE TORNADOES WHEN HE AND STATE PATROL COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC FLEW OVER THE DEVASTATED AREAS IN THEIR STATE.

PILLEN STATED “THERE IS NO OTHER WAY TO DESCRIBE THOSE AREAS, OTHER THAN THEY LOOK LIKE WAR ZONES.”

THE LANCASTER COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY REPORTS THAT UP TO 12 HOMES WERE DAMAGED.

GARNER INDUSTRIES COLLAPSED IN THE STORM AND A 31-CAR TRAIN DETAILED, ALL IN THE NORTHEAST LINCOLN AND WAVERLY AREAS.

Photos from Nebraska State Patrol