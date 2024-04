LEGAL FEES IN GAUSMAN LAWSUIT VS SCHOOL BOARD TOTAL OVER $50K

THE ATTORNEY FOR FORMER SIOUX CITY SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT DR. PAUL GAUSMAN HAS TOTALED UP THE BILL IN HIS CIVIL TRIAL AGAINST MEMBERS OF THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD THIS PAST YEAR.

ATTORNEY STANLEY MUNGER SAYS IN A COURT FILING THAT HIS FEES TO REPRESENT GAUSMAN AMOUNTED TO $53,435.48.

JUST OVER A WEEK AGO, THE JUDGE IN THE CASE RULED THAT FORMER SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT DAN GREENWELL WAS TO BE ASSESSED THE COURT COSTS AND THE REASONABLE ATTORNEY FEES OF DR. GAUSMAN.

MUNGER STATES IN HIS FILING THAT THE FEES ARE FOR TIME NECESSARILY SPENT AND ARE REASONABLE.

THE FILING STATES MUNGER CHARGED $350 AN HOUR TO REPRESENT DR. GAUSMAN AND ANOTHER $175 PER HOUR FOR HIS PARALEGAL IN THE CASE.

MUNGER ALSO STATES THAT A SUPPLEMENTAL CLAIM IS LIKELY BASED ON ADDITIONAL POSSIBLE HEARINGS IN THE CASE.

A HEARING ON THE ATTORNEY’S FEES IS SET FOR MAY 30TH IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

JUDGE JEFFREY NEARY RULED EARLIER IN APRIL IN THE CASE INVOLVING TWO ALLEGED OPEN MEETINGS VIOLATIONS BY THE SCHOOL BOARD IN 2022 EVALUATING GASUSMAN’S JOB PERFORMANCE.

HE RULED THE SCHOOL DISTRICT’S MEETING IN CLOSED SESSION ON JANUARY 24, 2022 VIOLATED THE IOWA OPEN MEETINGS ACT, BUT A SECOND MEETING THAT YEAR IN NOVEMBER DID NOT.

IN HIS LATEST RULING ON THE JANUARY MEETING, THE JUDGE RULED THAT GREENWELL ACTED VINDICTIVE IN NATURE BY LETTING HIS ANIMOSITY FOR DR. GAUSMAN CLOUD HIS OBJECTIVITY AND ABILITY TO CAREFULLY CONSIDER WHETHER A CLOSED SESSION WAS APPROPRIATE.