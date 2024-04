IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS TOURED MINDEN SATURDAY AND SAYS IT APPEARS 40 PERCENT OF THE HOMES AND BUSINESSES IN THE COMMUNITY HAVE BEEN DAMAGED OR DESTROYED.

CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA JOINED THE GOVERNOR IN SURVEYING THE DAMAGE.

CREWS CONTINUE WORKING TO RESTORE POWER TO THE TOWN.

A MAN WHO WAS INJURED WHEN THE TORNADO STRUCK MINDEN FRIDAY HAS DIED.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS:

Photo from Gov. Reynolds Facebook page