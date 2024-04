REYNOLDS DECLARES 8 MORE COUNTIES AS STORM DISASTER AREAS

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS ISSUED A DISASTER PROCLAMATION FOR EIGHT ADDITIONAL IOWA COUNTIES IN RESPONSE TO SEVERE WEATHER THAT OCCURRED LAST FRIDAY.

THE GOVERNOR’S PROCLAMATION ALLOWS STATE RESOURCES TO BE UTILIZED TO RESPOND TO AND RECOVER FROM THE EFFECTS OF THIS SEVERE WEATHER AND ACTIVATES THE IOWA INDIVIDUAL ASSISTANCE GRANT PROGRAM AND DISASTER CASE ADVOCACY PROGRAM.

THE ADDITIONAL COUNTIES INCLUDED IN THE DISASTER DECLARATION ARE CRAWFORD, HARRISON, MILLS, POLK, RINGGOLD, SHELBY,CLARKE AND UNION.

A DISASTER PROCLAMATION WAS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED FOR POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY ON FRIDAY.