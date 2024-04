RED CROSS VOLUNTEERS HELP WITH STORM RELIEF EFFORTS

EMERGENCY RESPONDERS ARE STRETCHED THIN AFTER FRIDAY’S TORNADOES IN IOWA AND NEBRASKA.

JOSH MURRAY, COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR FOR THE AMERICAN RED CROSS IOWA AND NEBRASKA REGION, SAYS VOLUNTEERS HAVE SPREAD OUT ACROSS BOTH STATES TO HELP STORM VICTIMS:

REDCROSS1 OC….ROAD TO RECOVERY. :18

THE AGENCY’S EMERGENCY RESPONSE VEHICLES HAVE ALL BEEN DEPLOYED ACROSS THE REGION:

REDCROSS2 OC…….”NEED TO BE” :17

FOR AREA RESIDENTS WHO WOULD LIKE TO HELP WITH THE RELIEF EFFORT, MURRAY SAYS THERE ARE SEVERAL AVENUES.

REDCROSS3 OC………MORE FLEXIBLE. :11

DONATIONS CAN ALSO BE MADE OVER THE PHONE BY CALLING 1-800-HELP NOW.

File photo