THE “RAZZLE DAZZLE” PROJECT TO DRAPE THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER EXTERIOR IN TEXTILE THIS AUGUST CONTINUES TO MOVE FORWARD.

ART CENTER CURATOR CHRISTOPHER ATKINS SAYS THE SEWING DAYS WITH ARTIST AMANDA BROWDER ARE PRETTY MUCH COMPLETE FOR THE PROJECT.

ATKINS SAYS THAT’S WHEN THE NEXT PHASE STARTS TO TAKE SHAPE:

RAZZLE DAZZLE WILL BE INSTALLED AROUND THE THIRD WEEK OF AUGUST AND DEBUT JUST BEFORE ARTSPLASH: