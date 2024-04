PILLEN ISSUES DISASTER DECLARATION FOR NEBRASKA STORM DAMAGE

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN HAS ISSUED AND SIGNED AN EMERGENCY DECLARATION IN THE AFTERMATH OF SEVERE WEATHER THAT STARTED APRIL 25TH AND CONTINUED THROUGH APRIL 27TH, RESULTING IN DAMAGE FROM THUNDERSTORMS, HIGH WINDS, RAIN AND TORNADOES.

THE COUNTIES COVERED IN THIS DECLARATION INCLUDE DOUGLAS, WASHINGTON, AND LANCASTER.

THE DECLARATION ALLOWS FOR USE OF THE GOVERNOR’S EMERGENCY FUND, ESTABLISHED UNDER THE AUTHORITY OF THE NEBRASKA EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT ACT, TO ADDRESS CONDITIONS RESULTING FROM THESE STORMS.